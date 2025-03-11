MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

11/03/2025
Points shared against the Baggies

Championship table
POSTeamPLPTS
2LEE3676
3BUR3775
4SUN3769