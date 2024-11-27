Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 0 COVENTRY CITY
26/11/2024
News
4 min read
Sarmiento and Egan-Riley goals secure all three points
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
SUPPORT THE VERTU FESTIVE FOOD DRIVE THIS DECEMBER
REPLAY | BURNLEY V COVENTRY CITY
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V COVENTRY CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49