MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 0 STOKE CITY
News

MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 0 STOKE CITY

01/01/2025
News
3 min read

Honours even at Turf Moor on New Year's Day

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

11h
CJ EGAN-RILEY | REACTION | BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

16h
SCOTT PARKER | REACTION | BURNLEY V STOKE CITY

16h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549