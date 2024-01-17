Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 LUTON TOWN
12/01/2024
News
3 min read
Late Luton goal denies Clarets all three points
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V LUTON TOWN
O'SHEA BITTERLY DISAPPOINTED BY LUTON TOWN DRAW
HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley v Luton Town
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49