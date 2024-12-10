MATCH REPORT: CADIZ CF 1 - 1 BURNLEY
News
Club News

MATCH REPORT: CADIZ CF 1 - 1 BURNLEY

04/08/2024
Club News
3 min read

Foster’s second half strikes sees Clarets ensure a draw in Spain

Related news

View all
FAN BANNED FOR LIFE

1 min read
23d
CLARETS STORE FESTIVE OPENING HOURS

1 min read
2mo
MATCH PREVIEW: MILLWALL V BURNLEY

6 min read
2mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549