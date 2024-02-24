MATCH REPORT: CRYSTAL PALACE 3 - 0 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: CRYSTAL PALACE 3 - 0 BURNLEY

24/02/2024
News
4 min read

Palace score three in second half to take points

Related news

View all
GALLERY: CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY

1 min read
10mo
HIGHLIGHTS | CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY

10mo
JOHANN BERG GUDMUNDSSON | REACTION | CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY

10mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549