Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MATCH REPORT: EVERTON 1 - 0 BURNLEY
06/04/2024
News
4 min read
Clarets fall to defeat against the Toffees
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
HIGHLIGHTS | EVERTON V BURNLEY
REPLAY | EVERTON V BURNLEY 2023/24
JOSH CULLEN | REACTION | EVERTON V BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49