MATCH REPORT: PORTSMOUTH 0 - 0 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: PORTSMOUTH 0 - 0 BURNLEY

01/02/2025
News
2 min read

Points shared in goalless clash with Pompey

Related news

View all
REPLAY | PORTSMOUTH V BURNLEY

6h
TRAFFORD PLEASED TO REACH NEW RECORD

3 min read
11h
GALLERY: PORTSMOUTH V BURNLEY

1 min read
13h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3061
3BUR3058
4SUN2955