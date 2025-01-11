FA CUP MATCH REPORT: READING 1 - 3 BURNLEY (AET)
News

FA CUP MATCH REPORT: READING 1 - 3 BURNLEY (AET)

11/01/2025
News
3 min read

Substitute Zian Flemming fires Clarets into fourth round

Related news

View all
BAURESS ‘BUZZING’ WITH FIRST CLARETS START

2 min read
2h
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'WELL DESERVED VICTORY' OVER READING

2 min read
3h
FA CUP GALLERY: READING V BURNLEY

1 min read
3h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2653
2BUR2652
3SH U2652