MATCH REPORT: SUNDERLAND 1 - 0 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: SUNDERLAND 1 - 0 BURNLEY

24/08/2024
News
2 min read

Clarets fall to first defeat of the season

Related news

View all
TICKETS: PORTSMOUTH

2 min read
8min
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
17h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
17h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549