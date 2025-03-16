MATCH REPORT: SWANSEA CITY 0 - 2 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: SWANSEA CITY 0 - 2 BURNLEY

15/03/2025
News
3 min read

Clinical Clarets claim all three points in Swansea

Related news

View all
REPLAY | SWANSEA CITY V BURNLEY

2h
PARKER PLEASED WITH 'PROFESSIONAL PERFORMANCE' IN SWANSEA

5 min read
7h
ANTHONY 'BUZZING' WITH GOAL AND WIN AGAINST THE SWANS

2 min read
7h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE3880
2BUR3878
3SH U3777