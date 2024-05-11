MATCH REPORT: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 - 1 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 - 1 BURNLEY

11/05/2024
News
3 min read

Relegation confirmed, battling Burnley beaten after taking an early lead at Spurs

Related news

View all
BERGE REACTS TO RELEGATION AT SPURS

3 min read
8mo
HIGHLIGHTS | Tottenham v Burnley | 2023/24

8mo
GALLERY: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BURNLEY

1 min read
8mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549