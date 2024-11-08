MATCH REPORT: WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 - 0 BURNLEY
MATCH REPORT: WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 - 0 BURNLEY

08/11/2024
Goalless draw at the Hawthorns sees Clarets claim a point

Championship table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549