MATCH REPORT: WOLVES 1 - 0 BURNLEY
News
Match Reports

MATCH REPORT: WOLVES 1 - 0 BURNLEY

05/12/2023
Match Reports
3 min read

Clarets fall to defeat at Molineux

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | WOLVES V BURNLEY

1yr
EKDAL REFLECTS ON FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE START

3 min read
1yr
VINCENT KOMPANY | REACTION | WOLVES V BURNLEY

1yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549