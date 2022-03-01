Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LEICESTER CITY
01/03/2022
Match Previews
5 min read
All the news as Burnley prepare to face Leicester City at Turf Moor tonight
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
DYCHE REVIEWS LEICESTER DEFEAT
REPORT: BURNLEY 0-2 LEICESTER CITY
ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES - LEICESTER CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49