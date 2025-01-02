McNeil Goodison Goal On Award Shortlist
News

McNeil Goodison Goal On Award Shortlist

26/03/2021
News
2 min read

Clarets' winger nominated for Goal of the Month prize

Related news

View all
TICKETS: PORTSMOUTH

2 min read
33min
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
17h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
17h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549