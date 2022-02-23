Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MCNEIL: IT'S IMPORTANT TO KEEP FINDING WAYS TO IMPROVE
27/11/2021
News
4 min read
Wideman Dwight McNeil previews Sunday's Turf Moor clash with Spurs
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
COMMS CAM | BURNLEY v TOTTENHAM 2021/22
REACTION | SKIPPER BAGS THE WINNER
HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY v TOTTENHAM 2021/22
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49