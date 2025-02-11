MCPARTLAN URGES CAUTION AGAINST ‘TOUGH’ FEDS SIDE
News

MCPARTLAN URGES CAUTION AGAINST ‘TOUGH’ FEDS SIDE

12/02/2025
News
3 min read

Midfielder previews midweek clash

Related news

View all
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL FEDS

3 min read
23h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3164
3BUR3161
4SUN3159