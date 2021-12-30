Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
MEE: WE'RE CONFIDENT
29/12/2021
News
3 min read
Skipper Ben Mee looks ahead to Thursday night's trip to United
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL PREVIEW: MAN UNITED V BURNLEY
PREVIEW | Cork Relishing United Trip
MAN UTD V BURNLEY: SUPPORTER INFORMATION
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49