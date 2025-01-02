NEW ACADEMY AWARD NAMED AFTER LENNY JOHNROSE
News

NEW ACADEMY AWARD NAMED AFTER LENNY JOHNROSE

15/02/2022
News
1 min read

Club proud to introduce Lenny Johnrose Award

Related news

View all
TICKETS: PORTSMOUTH

2 min read
45min
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
17h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
17h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549