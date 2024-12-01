NEW VENUE FOR ADOBE WOMEN’S FA CUP TIE
NEW VENUE FOR ADOBE WOMEN’S FA CUP TIE

28/11/2024
Bradford City match to be played at Burnley Training Centre


English Women's National League - North table
POSTeamPLPTS
2WOL1128
3BUR1025
4RUG1022