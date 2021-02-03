No Free Hits - Tarkowski
News
Interviews

No Free Hits - Tarkowski

03/02/2021
Interviews
3 min read

Defender wants to test league leaders as Clarets aim to end City's winning run

Related news

View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 0 Manchester City 2

5 min read
4yr
Chairman's Programme Notes: Man City

4 min read
4yr
PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City

5 min read
4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549