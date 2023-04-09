Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
PAPA JOHN’S FANZONE OPEN FOR MIDDLESBROUGH GAME
05/04/2023
News
2 min read
Game at the Riverside Stadium to be shown live at Papa John’s FanZone
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BROWNHILL ON INCREDIBLE FEELING OF SEALING PROMOTION
PLAYERS REACT TO PROMOTION
CORK CELEBRATES AMAZING SEASON SO FAR
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49