Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
PAPA JOHN’S FANZONE OPEN FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED
04/11/2022
News
2 min read
Game at Bramall Lane to be shown live in the Papa John’s FanZone
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TICKETS: PORTSMOUTH
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49