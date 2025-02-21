PARKER APPLAUDS 'DEADLY' CLARETS FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY THRASHING
News

PARKER APPLAUDS 'DEADLY' CLARETS FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY THRASHING

21/02/2025
News
3 min read

Clarets boss full of praise for his team after Friday night's victory

Related news

View all
ANTHONY ON HIS ASSISTS AGAINST THE OWLS

4 min read
5h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

1 min read
6h
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 4 - 0 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

5 min read
6h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3370
3BUR3468
4SUN3362