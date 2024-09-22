PARKER APPLAUDS 'RESILIENT' CLARETS FOLLOWING POMPEY WIN
News

PARKER APPLAUDS 'RESILIENT' CLARETS FOLLOWING POMPEY WIN

21/09/2024
News
4 min read

Clarets boss praises team effort following late Turf Moor win

Related news

View all
EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | BURNLEY V PORTSMOUTH

3mo
BROWNHILL CELEBRATES STOPPAGE TIME STRIKE

4 min read
3mo
REPLAY | BURNLEY V PORTSMOUTH

3mo
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549