PARKER DELIGHTED WITH 'CONVINCING' DISPLAY AGAINST HULL
News

PARKER DELIGHTED WITH 'CONVINCING' DISPLAY AGAINST HULL

12/02/2025
News
3 min read

Clarets boss reflects on three points against the Tigers

Related news

View all
REPLAY | BURNLEY V HULL CITY

2h
HUMPHREYS HAPPY TO NET FIRST GOAL AGAINST THE TIGERS

3 min read
2h
GALLERY: BURNLEY V HULL CITY

1 min read
2h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3267
3BUR3264
4SUN3262