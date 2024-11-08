Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
PARKER PLEASED WITH ‘REACTION’ SHOWN FROM THE CLARETS
08/11/2024
News
2 min read
Clarets boss praises display from his side at the Hawthorns
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
EGAN-RILEY TAKING POSITIVES FROM HAWTHORNS POINT
GALLERY: WEST BROMWICH ALBION V BURNLEY
MATCH REPORT: WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 - 0 BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49