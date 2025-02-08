PARKER PRAISES ‘BRILLIANT’ CLARETS AFTER FA CUP WIN OVER SAINTS
News

PARKER PRAISES ‘BRILLIANT’ CLARETS AFTER FA CUP WIN OVER SAINTS

08/02/2025
News
2 min read

Clarets boss delighted to progress into round five

Related news

View all
FA CUP GALLERY: SOUTHAMPTON V BURNLEY

1 min read
6h
FA CUP MATCH REPORT: SOUTHAMPTON 0 - 1 BURNLEY

3 min read
6h
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SOUTHAMPTON

1 min read
14h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
2SH U3164
3BUR3161
4SUN3159