Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PARKER PRAISES ‘BRILLIANT’ CLARETS AFTER FA CUP WIN OVER SAINTS
08/02/2025
News
2 min read
Clarets boss delighted to progress into round five
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
31
64
3
BUR
31
61
4
SUN
31
59
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
FA CUP GALLERY: SOUTHAMPTON V BURNLEY
FA CUP MATCH REPORT: SOUTHAMPTON 0 - 1 BURNLEY
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SOUTHAMPTON
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
31
64
3
BUR
31
61
4
SUN
31
59