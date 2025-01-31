Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PARKER PREVIEWS PORTSMOUTH 'CHALLENGE'
30/01/2025
News
3 min read
Clarets boss looks ahead to Pompey trip
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
29
58
3
BUR
29
57
4
SUN
29
55
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CLARETS+ STREAMING PORTSMOUTH GAME INTERNATIONALLY
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: PORTSMOUTH V BURNLEY
CLARETS CLASSIC CLASH: PORTSMOUTH 2011
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
2
SH U
29
58
3
BUR
29
57
4
SUN
29
55