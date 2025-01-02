PHILLISKIRK AND ADAM REFLECT ON WEEK IN SCOTLAND
News

PHILLISKIRK AND ADAM REFLECT ON WEEK IN SCOTLAND

31/07/2023
News
3 min read

Both coach's gave their thoughts on the Clarets Academy’s St Andrews camp

Related news

View all
TICKETS: PORTSMOUTH

2 min read
1h
PARKER REVIEWS 'FRUSTRATING' AFTERNOON AGAINST THE POTTERS

3 min read
18h
EGAN-RILEY TALKS POTTERS DRAW AT TURF MOOR

5 min read
18h
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549