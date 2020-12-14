PL PREVIEW: Arsenal v Burnley
News
Match Previews

PL PREVIEW: Arsenal v Burnley

12/12/2020
Match Previews
4 min read

Build-up as the Clarets head to the Emirates Stadium in search of first away win

Related news

View all
PL REPORT: Arsenal 0 Burnley 1

6 min read
4yr
Clarets' Collective Is Key - Westwood

3 min read
4yr
Feel-Good Factor Is Back - Tarkowski

3 min read
4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549