Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
PL PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Burnley
17/12/2020
News
5 min read
Build-up as the Clarets aim to extend impressive away run at Villa Park
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: Aston Villa 0 Burnley 0
Brothers In Arms
Dyche Backs Strikers To Fire
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49