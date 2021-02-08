PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion
News
Match Previews

PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion

06/02/2021
Match Previews
5 min read

Build-up as the Clarets face Brighton in 250th Premier League game

Related news

View all
MATCHDAY | Burnley v Brighton 2020/21

4yr
Relief For JBG As Goal Wait Over

3 min read
4yr
REPORT: Burnley 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

5 min read
4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549