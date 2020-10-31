Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PREVIEW: Burnley v Chelsea
30/10/2020
Match Previews
5 min read
Build-up as the Clarets look for first league win as Saturday football returns to Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPORT: Burnley 0 Chelsea 3
Poppy Appeal: Shirt Auction
MATCHDAY: Match Programme & Listen Live With Clarets+
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49