Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Crystal Palace
23/11/2020
News
3 min read
Build-up as the Clarets return to action at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
HAPPY PLACE, TURF MOOR! | HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley v Crystal Palace
PL REPORT: Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0
Dyche: Let's Make It Happen
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49