Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CRYSTAL PALACE
19/11/2021
Match Previews
5 min read
All the news as the Clarets face Vieira’s Palace
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
CLUB SUPPORTS NATIONAL SAFEGUARDING WEEKEND
ALAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: CRYSTAL PALACE
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49