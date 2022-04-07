Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V EVERTON
06/04/2022
Match Previews
5 min read
Burnley face Everton at Turf Moor in a crucial Premier League game
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH WINNER CORNET REACTS TO TOFFEES WIN
REACTION | COLLINS NETS FIRST CLARETS GOAL
REACTION | DYCHE ON HUGE WIN AND SPECIAL NIGHT
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49