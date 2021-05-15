PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Leeds United
News
Match Previews

PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Leeds United

14/05/2021
Match Previews
5 min read

Build-up as the Clarets return to Turf Moor for last closed-doors game

Related news

View all
Chairman's Notes: Leeds Utd

3 min read
4yr
Wood Salutes Team Effort

4 min read
4yr
Dyche: Players' Performance Remarkable

3 min read
4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549