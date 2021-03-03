PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Leicester City
News
Match Previews

PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Leicester City

03/03/2021
Match Previews
5 min read

Clarets face the Foxes in last midweek date at Turf Moor

Related news

View all
HIGHLIGHTS | Burnley v Leicester 2020/21

4yr
PL REPORT: Burnley 1 Leicester City 1

5 min read
4yr
REACTION | Vydra Back On The Scoresheet

4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549