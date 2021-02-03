Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City
03/02/2021
Match Previews
5 min read
Build-up as the Clarets face the league leaders on another big night at Turf Moor
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 0 Manchester City 2
Chairman's Programme Notes: Man City
No Free Hits - Tarkowski
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49