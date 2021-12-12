Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST HAM UNITED
11/12/2021
Match Previews
5 min read
Clarets entertain the Hammers in Sunday Turf Moor clash
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: WEST HAM
MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V WEST HAM
DYCHE: I'M PROUD OF THE WORK THEY HAVE PUT IN
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49