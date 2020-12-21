PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Wolves
News
Match Previews

PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Wolves

21/12/2020
Match Previews
4 min read

Build-up as the Clarets look to deliver festive cheer and pull themselves clear

Related news

View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 2 Wolves 1

6 min read
4yr
Lowton Looking To Build

3 min read
4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549