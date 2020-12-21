Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: Burnley v Wolves
21/12/2020
Match Previews
4 min read
Build-up as the Clarets look to deliver festive cheer and pull themselves clear
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 2 Wolves 1
Lowton Looking To Build
Related news
View all
PL REPORT: Burnley 2 Wolves 1
Lowton Looking To Build
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49