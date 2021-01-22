PL PREVIEW: Liverpool v Burnley
News

PL PREVIEW: Liverpool v Burnley

21/01/2021
News
5 min read

Build-up as the Clarets bid to stifle Reds again at Anfield

Related news

View all
These Are The Wins You Want - Pope

4 min read
4yr
REWIND | Liverpool v Burnley 2020/21

4yr
REPLAY | Liverpool v Burnley 2020/21 - First Half

4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549