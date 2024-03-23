Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: Manchester City v Burnley
27/11/2020
Match Previews
5 min read
Improving Clarets face former champions
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WOMEN'S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V STOKE CITY
U21 PREVIEW: WATFORD V BURNLEY
PREVIEW: BURNLEY V CARDIFF CITY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49