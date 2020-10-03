PL PREVIEW: Newcastle United v Burnley
News
Match Previews

PL PREVIEW: Newcastle United v Burnley

02/10/2020
Match Previews
5 min read

Build-up as the Clarets look to put first points on the board at St James' Park

Related news

View all
Result Takes Gloss Off Westwood Landmark

3 min read
4yr
REACTION | Dyche Reviews Toon Defeat

4yr
THE GOALS | Newcastle v Burnley 2020/21

4yr
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE2552
2BUR2549
3SH U2549