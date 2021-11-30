Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
Commercial
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: WOLVES V BURNLEY
30/11/2021
Match Previews
5 min read
Clarets hit the road to take on Wolves
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TAYLOR: THE POSITIVITY IS GOOD
DYCHE: WE HAVE TO BE ON OUR TOP GAME
PREVIEW | Taylor Relishing Wolves Test
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
25
52
2
BUR
25
49
3
SH U
25
49