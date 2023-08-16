Hospitality Lounges

Experience VIP Matchday Matchday hospitality is a VIP experience at Burnley home matches. Choose from 7 lounges with executive seats, pre match meals and more.
Jimmy McIlroy Suite
What's included
Choice of food options
Modern sports bar style lounge
Post-match live music (Singer or DJ)
Padded seating in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand
Seasonal from £1150 +VAT | Match-by-match from £80 +VAT
Super Box
What's included
Three-course sharing platter menu
Access to Jimmy McIlroy Suite entertainment
Padded seating in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand
Seasonal from £2500 +VAT | Match-by-match from £125 +VAT
Centenary Lounge
What's included
Three-course a la carte dining experience
Complimentary bar including draught beers, house wines and soft drinks
Padded seating in the North Stand
Seasonal from £4350 +VAT | Match-by-match from £250 +VAT
Longside Lounge
What's included
Three-course pre-match meal
Restaurant with modern feel and great atmosphere
Restaurant MC conducting interviews from current or former Burnley FC players
Padded seating in the North Stand
Seasonal From £2700 +VAT | Match-by-match from £175 +VAT
Executive Boxes
What's included
Four-course pre-match a la carte meal
Complimentary bar fridge with a selection of wines, beers and soft drinks
Recognised as official Burnley FC box holder
Exclusive box for 12 people with private seating to view the game internally or externally
Please enquire for pricing
The Trophy Room
What's included
Two Course pre-match meal
Traditional Restaurant adorned with trophies and memorabilia from Burnley FC’s history
Restaurant MC and interview with a former Burnley FC player
Padded seating in the Bob Lord Stand
Seasonal from £2800 +VAT | Match-by-match from £175 +VAT
The 1882 Lounge
What's included
Padded seating in the 100 Club
Access to lounge 2.5 hours before kick-off
Food and drink available to purchase
Seasonal £750 +VAT | Match-by-match from £65 +VAT
Premium 100 Club Seating
What's included
VIP hospitality entrance
Padded seating in a central location in the Bob Lord Stand behind the dugouts
Matchday programmes
From £75 +VAT
Matchday Sponsorship
What's included
Match Sponsor
Ball Sponsor
Hospitality for between 6-10 people
Mid-tier LED advertising
Pre-match behind the scenes stadium tour
From £1995 +VAT